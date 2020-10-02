King discharged from IJN, to rest at palace

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, was discharged today from the National Heart Institute (IJN) after receiving treatment for food poisoning and a sports injury.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negar, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said the King, who was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, left the institute at 12.40pm.

“Alhamdulillah, the King has gradually recovered. On the advice of IJN medical experts, he will rest at Istana Negara,” he told Bernama.

Fadil said Sultan Abdullah performed the Friday prayers as soon as he arrived at Istana Negara.

The King was admitted to the IJN on Sept 21 to undergo food poisoning and intervention treatment, following a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Sept 22 which showed that he had suffered injuries while taking part in sports.



