Learn from Sabah, warns Health DG after highest number of Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has urged Malaysians to learn a lesson from the rise in Covid-19 cases in Sabah and now the rest of the country.

This is what will happen if people do not follow the SOPs.

Malaysia recorded 287 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest number of infections since the country was hit by the pandemic.

“We can feel the fatigue but not the virus. The moment we let our guard down the virus will spread,” said Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference today.

