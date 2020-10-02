PBS no to giving PAS a seat in Sabah assembly

KOTA KINABALU: An objection towards having a PAS member as part of the Sabah state assembly has been raised by PBS, which says there is no basis for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah state government to consider such a proposal.

PBS president Maximus Ongkili said his party had conveyed its views to Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and state coalition chairman and Chief Minister Hajiji Noor on the call to appoint a representative from the Islamist party into the state assembly.

Under the state constitution, the state government may appoint up to six nominated members to the state assembly. The ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance has 38 seats in the 73-member assembly.

Ongkili said the party’s views express the misgivings and concerns of the Sabahan public and the need to consider the broader legal and political implications of the proposed appointment.

He said no one is in a position to block the participation of any party if they were involved in the political process and partnership of a group or coalition which had been formed for the purpose of winning the election and in the eventual formation of the government.

“But in the case of PAS, the fact that they did not contest nor won any seat (in the Sabah election), it is our considered view that any appointment under the provision of the nominated assemblymen slot or any government post-appointment for PAS does not merit consideration by GRS.

“I am sure the chief minister will consider all these matters, including the concerns and sensitivities of the various religious groups in Sabah. For PBS, our view is simple – follow the law. Practice the principles of respect towards each other’s beliefs and promote peace and unity among the people even though we have differences in religious belief, culture, and even political affiliation,” said Ongkili, who is also federal minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

Sabah DAP leaders have voiced concerns over talk that a PAS member would be named as one of the six nominated assemblymen and later appointed as a state cabinet minister.

This was amplified after Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa posted on Twitter yesterday that he expected PAS, a political ally in Muafakat Nasional, to be given a nominated assemblyman spot.

Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin had claimed that Sabahans in general have rejected the Islamist party, alleging PAS’ “extremism” would be detrimental to the harmony in Sabah.

Ongkili, who is Kota Marudu MP, pointed out the views on the subject matter have been speculative for now as there had been no confirmation on any decision by Hajiji or GRS that PBS has been a part of.

He said that although PBS is a partner in GRS, the discussions about the impending role of PAS took place between PPBM and Barisan Nasional. “Such discussion was outside the purview of PBS,” he said.

There had not been any discussions in the ruling coalition that PBS had been part of. “Nevertheless, PBS had been following the public discussion about PAS being involved in the state’s political administration,” he said.



