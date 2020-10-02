Petrol up 3 sen, diesel down 1 sen

PETALING JAYA: Petrol prices will see a slight increase across the board, the finance ministry announced today.

The prices for RON97 and RON95 will go up by three sen per litre and will retail at RM2.01 and RM1.71 per litre respectively.

The price of diesel will drop by one sen to RM1.70 per litre.

The new rates will be effective from Oct 3 to Oct 9.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the trends in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued well-being of the people.



