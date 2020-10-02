Stay at home, says Selangor sultan after virus spike

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases, particularly in the state, where two new clusters were reported today.

He urged those who are symptomatic or have just returned from risky areas to immediately undergo screening tests and comply with the mandatory quarantine order.

Concerned with the people who had become less vigilant to the threat of the pandemic, Sultan Sharafuddin called on all quarters to always observe and not to take lightly the SOPs set by the government.

The Sultan advised the 6.5 million people in Selangor to stay at home and not to go out to crowded public places unnecessarily.

The heath ministry said today there were 31 new cases in Selangor, almost half of whom had a travel history to Sabah: 13 were returnees from high-risk areas in Sabah; 8 were in the new Seri Anggerik cluster, 3 in the Jalan Meru cluster, and 4 in the new Seri Setia cluster in Gombak.

