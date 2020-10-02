Teen held after ‘indecent’ video with 13-year-old school mate

KAMPAR: Police have arrested a secondary school student here after a video of him in an indecent act with a female student had gone viral last month.

Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the 17-year-old student was picked up at about 11.30pm yesterday after the police received a report at about 7pm.

He said an initial investigation revealed that the student had engaged in the indecent act with a 13-year-old female student at about 6.30am on Sept 22 in a house and they had recorded the act on video themselves without the involvement of any third person.

The female student had shared the video clip with several friends via WhatsApp and it went viral, he said in a statement today.

Hasron Nazri advised the public against having in their possession, circulating or sharing the video clip, saying it constitutes an offence under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and offenders are liable to a maximum 15-year jail sentence and up to three strokes of the cane.



