Top Sabah honour for Ismail Sabri, Hamzah, Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, deputy chief minister II Jeffrey Kitingan and state secretary Safar Untong are made Datuk Seri Panglima in the birthday honours list of Sabah’s head of state.

A total of 679 will receive state awards in conjunction with the 67th birthday celebration of Sabah head of state Juhar Mahiruddin tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri, who is an Umno vice-president, Hamzah (PPBM secretary-general), Kitingan (STAR president) and Safar will be conferred the state’s highest award, the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), which carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima.

The state’s second highest award, the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK), which carries the title Datuk, is conferred on 33 people, led by State Attorney-General Brenndon Keith Soh.

Others who will receive the award include Sabah police chief Hazani Ghazali, state education director Mistrine Radin and PBS deputy secretary-general and Matunggong assemblyman Julita Mojungki.

Former national goalkeeper, the late Peter Rajah was also posthumously conferred the award.

Eleven people will be made Justices of Peace (JP) including Sabah MCA’s Chan Boon Thian, Sabah state services director Rosmadi Datu Sulai, Kawang assemblyman Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar of PPBM, and Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Nordin Siman.

Sixty-five people will receive the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) and 94 people the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu, 156 the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), 186 the Bintang Kinabalu and 133 the Ceritificate of Honour (CH).

A special parade usually held in conjunction with the Sabah governor’s birthday has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investiture ceremony will be carried out at Istana Negeri at 9am tomorrow.



