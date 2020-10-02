UM and USM allow students to stay on campus

PETALING JAYA: Universities have agreed to comply with the directive issued by the higher education ministry to defer the physical registration for current and new students.

Two have made the additional call to allow students to stay on campus.

Universiti Malaya (UM) deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs) Abdul Aziz Raman said physical registration would be postponed to another date to be determined later. As such, registration will be done online.

“For the new students who are already on their way to campus, they are allowed to enrol in a residential college or postpone the trip and return to campus on a date to be announced later.

“For students who are already on campus and are pursuing academic activities, they can remain on campus. The university will continue to monitor the spread of Covid-19 as well as apply the latest directives from relevant authorities,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, the ministry, in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, had recommended that all student registrations as well as teaching and learning activities be carried out online until further notice.

Students have voiced dissatisfaction over the directive, stating the announcement should have been made earlier.

They said it had created problems for students who were already on campus or on their way from different states.

Earlier today, Universiti Sains Malaysia announced a drive-through registration process for new students that only takes three minutes to complete.

USM deputy vice-chancellor (student development affairs and alumni) Aldrin Abdullah said the university had changed its original plans, from having physical registration of students at the campus, to online registration effective yesterday.

Aldrin said, previously, the university had recommended for new and current students to postpone their return to campus.

“However, new students who were already on their way to campus were allowed to enter for registration.

“They are given the option to either register and return home after that; or register, store their belongings in the hostel and return home; or register and immediately move into their respective hostels,” he said.



