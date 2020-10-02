Varsity students cry foul over late directive to defer face-to-face registration

PETALING JAYA: Students have voiced dissatisfaction over the higher education ministry’s ”late” directive to defer face-to-face registration, stating the announcement should have been made earlier.

They said it had created problems for students who were already on campus or on their way, especially for those from Sabah.

Universiti Malaya Students Union president Muhammad Haziq Azfar Ishak said some of the students were from Sabah and had arrived on campus, adding they were facing financial problems and did not have a place to live in or to even quarantine themselves.

He said such announcements needed to be made earlier. “This has happened twice before. The first involved students from the red zone and now on the postponement of student registration. Every instruction needs proper planning as it involves students, including from Sabah,” he told FMT.

He said there was no further instruction from Putrajaya about the students who were now on campus, adding that some of the students had asked for financial assistance.

“We understand (the instruction) involves the health and safety of students but the way it is handled is not proper,” he said, urging students not to come into campus even though the student registration date was tomorrow.

Earlier today, the ministry urged higher education institutions to postpone all physical and face-to-face student admissions, given the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was made following concerns voiced by students, parents and the public following the rise in infections, just a few days before the admission date for new university students.

But Universiti Malaysia Terengganu student representative Nur Aina Zafirah Noor Azhar said those who were already on their way should be allowed into campus.

“Some students complained they had bought bus tickets while those from Sabah have already arrived. We are now hoping those from Sabah will quarantine themselves for 14 days,” she said.

Today, the health ministry announced an alarming 287 Covid-19 cases – the highest so far.

Some of the students have taken their complaints to Twitter, expressing their disappointment over the announcement. Account holder @wafanadira96 said her father would not be able to help her financially. “This is sad. Forgive me father.”

Another Twitter account holder, @ashrafzailani said some of his campus mates who had just reached the campus gates after riding motorcycles for two hours were not allowed into campus.

