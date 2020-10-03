3 new Covid-19 clusters, one in Selangor

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported three new clusters today, one in Selangor and two in Kedah.

These are the Bah Lumas and the Bah Rose clusters in Kedah and the Jelok cluster in Selangor.

The index case for the Jelok cluster in Selangor was identified during screenings on Oct 3 and the patient was then admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Three more positive cases were identified from later close-contact screenings.

MORE TO COME

