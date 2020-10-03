British Airways resumes KL flights after 6 months

KUALA LUMPUR: British Airways has resumed flights to Kuala Lumpur from today after a gap of six months. The airline said it will operate four flights a week from Kuala Lumpur to London Heathrow airport.

In a statement today, a British Airways spokesman said the airline will be able to take all eligible customers to London and beyond on its current flight network.

However, travel and entry restrictions and requirements apply, such as connection restrictions as well as documentation and entry requirements.

Intending passengers were asked to check-in online, download their boarding pass and self-scan their pass at the departure gate where possible.

Passengers will be required to wear a face mask at all times and they will need to bring enough masks to be replaced every four hours.

Meanwhile, cabin crew are asked to wear personal protective equipment and a new food service will reduce the number of interactions required with passengers.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd group chief executive Mohd Shukrie Salleh said British Airways will be the third airline to offer flights to Europe from KLIA.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



