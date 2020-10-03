Expect higher spike in cases over the next week, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expects a spike in Covid-19 cases over the coming week due to targeted and widespread screenings in the four red zones in Sabah.

He said the two states with the most cases are Kedah and Sabah, but efforts are more concentrated in Sabah.

He assured that the government would be able to control the outbreak in Kedah as the main cluster — the Tembok cluster — was isolated in a jail.

“If there is a spike in cases, it is because of public health activities. This is because of the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in four districts in Sabah.

“We are increasing our screening activities. When we do this, a rise in cases is expected,” he said, adding that this way more positive patients will be identified for isolation and treatment.

