Focus on Covid-19 instead of new PM, says Rais

JELEBU: The 15th general election should not be held at any time soon as the country is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim said today.

He said priority should be given to addressing the people’s concerns over the spread of the virus.

“It is not necessary for the general election to be held because we just had one (in 2018) … I think it is not practical and the people have reason to be angry (if we hold it).

“Because of this anger, we have to be careful. Do not have any more changes involving elections or changing of leaders in the midst of Covid-19,” he told reporters here today.

Rais also said the question of who should be the next prime minister should not be determined now, as the focus should be on helping to ease the impact of Covid-19 on the people.

“So, let’s put aside (such matters); do not be in a rush to get the PM’s post.”

