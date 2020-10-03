Hajiji to intensify momentum of Sabah’s development

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor today said the state government under his leadership is determined to intensify momentum of the state’s development.

He said this included improving the quality of life of the people through the implementation of various programmes and initiatives covering various sectors, while strengthening development of rural infrastructure and utilities, as well as improving the quality of education.

The Sabah government, he said, will also focus on health and human capital, improving information and communication technology facilities, providing more affordable housing, reducing poverty, increasing employment opportunities and boosting state security.

“More important is to restore the state’s economy which has been slowed down and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his speech at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin’s 67th birthday at Istana Negeri here today.

It was also attended by Juhar’s wife, Norlidah RM Jasni; Hajiji’s wife Juliah Salag, the three deputy chief ministers, Bung Moktar Radin, Jeffrey Kitingan and Joachim Gunsalam, Sabah Finance Minister II Masidi Manjun, Rural Development Minister Jahid Jahim, state secretary Safar Untong, federal secretary Samsuni Mohd Nor and state police commissioner Hazani Ghazali.

Hajiji also said he was grateful that the 16th Sabah state election was held in a peaceful and orderly manner and, with the consent and support of Juhar, a new state government had been formed.

“Together with the line-up of the state Cabinet, I am determined and committed to take on the responsibilities and trust given by the people,” he added.

Likening Juhar to that of an umbrella of unity for all people, regardless of race, ethnic and religion, Hajiji said the people of Sabah greatly appreciated the stability and harmonious living they had been enjoying for generations.

“The feeling of togetherness and respect for one another are values of life that we will continue to sow and practise so that peace and prosperity will be preserved forever,” he said in his loyalty pledge to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri on behalf of the state government and the people of Sabah.



