Internet boost will create more Bumi entrepreneurs, says deputy minister

PADANG BESAR: Upgrading of the country’s broadband infrastructure will create more Bumiputera entrepreneurs, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin

He said Bumiputera entrepreneurs would benefit from this as they would no longer need to look for premises to start a business.

He said previously those in the city were left behind because they could not afford to rent, let alone own shops.

“But now with broadband internet service, they can start an online business at home without having to think about renting or buying a shoplot,” he said today.

Earlier, Zahidi officiated the Digital Entrepreneur Programme, organised in collaboration with Telekom Malaysia, at the Alor Tampang Kemas Hall near here.

Also present were the state Information and Communication Technology Committee chairman Rozieana Ahmad and TM northern region head Rozlan Mohamed.

Zahidi, who is also Padang Besar MP, said entrepreneurs need sufficient knowledge to enable them to maintain a competitive advantage and sustain in the global market.

“Various efforts are being implemented by the government, together with Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) and other agencies, including the joint programme with Telekom Malaysia today to provide knowledge to traders on how to manage their business and finances online,” he said.

In addition he said broadband coverage areas were also important to enable the rural community to be involved in the digital economy.

“Today, the government is working to improve broadband quality service in the rural areas and several proposals are being fine-tuned to enable the rural communities to market their products to the global market via digital platforms,” he said.

An entrepreneur, Mohd Hanif Abdul Halim, 29, said the new millennium business environment has given him the opportunity to take advantage of the digital economy.

“I make use of Facebook Live to market sports and recreational products. Sometimes, the products will go viral using this marketing technique. I get a dramatic increase in sales,” he said.

Another entrepreneur, Kamarul Arif Abdul Rahman, 46, who sells car air freshener products, said he could start off the business without a huge investment by offering to sell his products on e-commerce platforms such as Shoppe and Lazada from home.

“Back in 2014, I was selling fruits. I had to pay rent for the site. When the fruits were unsold, I had to bear the losses, but selling via digital platforms is much safer and more profitable,” he said.



