Sabah BN man slams Annuar Musa for ‘meddling’ in state affairs

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah Barisan Nasional leader has hit out at the coalition’s secretary-general Annuar Musa for overstepping his boundary when he spoke up on matters under the state government’s purview.

Sabah BN Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said Annuar had no business making remarks about the lack of Chinese representation in the Sabah Cabinet, or the possibility of a PAS member being appointed as a nominated assemblyman.

“He (Annuar) is not in the position to speak about it,” Abdul Aziz said, when contacted. “Chinese or not Chinese, they are all our brothers. Same thing goes for the PAS appointment (as a nominated assemblyman). Why would he jump the gun so soon?

“We already have newly appointed leaders in the likes of Chief Minister Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Minister Bung Moktar Radin, who I believe can speak and resonate on the perfect definition of unity in diversity (in Sabah).”

Annuar was previously quoted in a news portal as saying that the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah state government could not have a Chinese minister as all its Chinese candidates were defeated in last week’s state elections.

He said this meant there were no Chinese assemblymen who could be made a minister.

Annuar also spoke about the six nominated assemblymen slots in Sabah, saying he expected one spot to go to PAS, the BN ally in Muafakat Nasional, and further suggested that two more slots should go to Umno.

He added the remaining seats could go to STAR, PBS and PPBM.

There is no Chinese representation in the state Cabinet so far but Hajiji has yet to name his full list of ministers or who will be nominated as assemblymen.

Aziz issued a statement on Facebook earlier, reminding leaders from the federal government that making statements “on behalf” of the Sabah government was not helping in efforts to implement fully what was contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, particularly on matters of autonomy.

He said such statements are insensitive and do not respect the unity as well as harmony of the various communities in the state, adding this was “the last thing” people in Sabah wanted from leaders across the South China Sea.

“This means we don’t want this (such statements) at all,” he said.

Aziz, who is also Sabah Umno Youth chief, said one of the four core thrusts in the GRS “Aku Janji” election manifesto was uniting the Sabahan people.

“Hence, stop making any statement that supersedes the stand of the new state government.

“We have a state government spokesperson who has the authority to speak with a more sensitive tone and understands the culture, desire and unity in this state.

“We also wish to protect the unity, camaraderie and harmony that have been forged all this while,” he said.



