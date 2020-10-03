Teachers and education staff allowed cross-district travel

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry today said that work-related cross-district travel would be allowed for its personnel in Sabah.

This comes after Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Thursday, a travel ban between different districts in the state. It came into effect at midnight today and will end on Oct 16.

When announcing the travel restrictions, Ismail said essential services such as food supplies, medical, security and others that require travel between districts would be allowed during the period.

In a statement today, the education ministry said the National Security Council has permitted its officers, teachers and staff who live outside the district they work in to cross the borders.

“The department heads will issue a letter instructing officers, teachers and staff who live outside their area of duty to be present (for work).

“A special authorisation letter will also be issued by the school authorities to students living outside the school district to enable them to cross district borders to attend school,” said the ministry.

However, the ruling does not apply for areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna.

The ministry said a total of 209 public and private schools under its purview in the four districts would be closed throughout the duration of the Sept 29-Oct 12 EMCO there.

Ismail previously said the government made the decision to implement the EMCO in the four districts after 1,195 Covid-19 cases were recorded since the beginning of last month.

