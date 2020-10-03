Virtual lessons not good for kids, says psychologist

PETALING JAYA: Children should be kept in schools, says a child psychologist who says that e-learning is unable to replicate key aspects needed for a child’s development.

“In terms of development and education, kids need to experience learning on a multi-sensory basis, and virtual learning loses a lot of that,” says Edward Chan, a child psychologist at the International Psychology Centre Malaysia.

“Cognitive development is not one dimensional, beyond logic and reason there’s also physical intelligence, social intelligence, and all those will be heavily impacted by lockdowns,” he said, in response to fears of further restrictions on public life in the wake of a surge of new Covid-19 cases.

He said children often struggle with disruptions to their routine and with feelings of uncertainty, which can hurt their academic performance. If possible, kids should remain in classrooms even if restrictions are tightened in other areas, he said.

“We need to ensure that the safety of the children is assured, and if the experts can find an SOP to ensure their safety, that would definitely be preferable to sending them back home and not giving them exposure.”

Mak Chee Kin, chairman of the Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education, said that virtual learning had brought about reports of “laziness” among some students, with others displaying “a loss of interest in their studies.”

“If we can avoid closing the school, that would be preferable, because in class teaching and e-learning are not equal.”

Tunku Munawirah Putra, secretary of the Parent Action Group for Education, said it would be better for younger children to be in school if SOPs can be adhered to properly.

She agreed that not all students have access to the tools needed for virtual learning, and said that among some students the initial MCO period had resulted in “little to no learning at all.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



