2 new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor and Sabah

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry reported two new Covid-19 clusters today in Sabah and Selangor.

These are the Kau Sing cluster in Sabah and the Embun cluster in Selangor.

The index case for the cluster in Selangor was a 41-year-old Malaysian man, first identified as positive with the virus through individual symptomatic screenings on Sept 29. He was subsequently admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Following that, close contact screenings found four more positive cases.

All positive cases from the cluster involved Malaysians.

MORE TO COME

