433 arrested for MCO-related offences

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police arrested 433 individuals yesterday over movement control order-related offences.

He said 345 individuals were issued compound fines, 60 were remanded and 28 released on bail.

Most of the arrests, Ismail said, were for failing to wear face masks.

Among the other offences included activities at nightclubs and pubs, activities which made physical distancing difficult and failure to provide materials for contact tracing registration.

A total of 2,175 compliance task force teams were deployed to conduct checks on 39,362 supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government offices, as well as land, water and air transport terminals.

Ismail also said police caught 76 illegal immigrants and one smuggler yesterday under Ops Benteng.

Regarding the mandatory home quarantine, Ismail said 40,607 people who arrived through KLIA were screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Oct 3 and were placed under quarantine.

Some 106 tested positive and were sent to hospital for treatment, while 31,363 have been allowed to return home.

Some 9,138 people are undergoing mandatory quarantine.



