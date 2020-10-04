Fatwa council to meet on new SOPs for mosques

SHAH ALAM: The National Fatwa Council is to meet tomorrow to fine-tune the SOPs for mosques and suraus following the surge in Covid-19 cases, the minister for religious affairs, Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said today.

He said the council will also take into account views from relevant quarters.

The new SOPs would be for all areas, not only those in the red zones,” he said here when asked whether the government would again impose restrictions on the number of people attending congregational prayers in mosques and suraus.

On the Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia movement, which was banned by the Johor Islamic Religious Council, Zulkifli said he supported the action as the movement’s ideas are against the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah and could cause a split in society.

Zulkifli was here for the closing ceremony of the national-level KAFA Quran recitation and memorisation competition here today. A total of 80 participants, aged between seven and 10 years, from all states, except Melaka, Kedah, Sabah and Sarawak, took part.

The winner in the men’s category was Mohamad Hazman Ilias from Kelantan, while Ahmad Hazim Azrulrazi and Ahmad Fahim Aminuddin, both from Johor, were second and third respectively. In the women’s category, the winners are Khairunnizifah Imani Ishak of Johor, Nor Afiqah Razali (Perak) and Nur Zaedatul Amni Mohamad Zaki (Kelantan).

