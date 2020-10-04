Free internet for Celcom users tonight after 3-hour outage

PETALING JAYA: Celcom customers will receive free internet from 6pm to midnight today after suffering a three-hour breakdown of services.

Celcom said the offer of free data was a token of appreciation for their patience during today’s service disruptions.

Customers across the nation experienced interruptions of voice, SMS and data services due to “an unforeseen technical incident” at around 3pm. Celcom said all services have gradually been restored as of 6pm today.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused as they were unable to place calls and access internet data.

“As a token of our appreciation for our customers’ patience, all data usage for our customer’s allocated quota will not be deducted from 6pm to 12am (midnight) on Oct 4 (today),” said Celcom.



