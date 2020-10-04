I was just trying to help, says Ebit Liew after uni rebuke

PETALING JAYA: Celebrity preacher and philanthropist Ebit Liew has apologised for providing 20 buses to transport stranded students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris back to their home towns after the institute said he did not have permission to do so.

Liew was among many Malaysians who rushed to help university and college students stranded by a last-minute government decision to postpone registrations for the October academic session because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Some students had been left with no place to stay, or transport home.

Several people launched fund-raising efforts to pay for food, transport and accommodation. Among them were former education minister Maszlee Malik and the new political party Muda formed by former youth minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

The Selangor state government offered transport for Selangor residents to return home from campuses outside the state.

The menteri besar’s office said the Selangor Young Assemblymembers’ Caucus, Team Selangor, and the Peninsular Malay Students Union (GPMS) would arrange for bus transport.

Liew, a successful businessman, had chartered 20 buses to take UPSI students home, but had to postpone the move. The university’s student representative council said that he had to get permission from the university’s management, which in turn would need permission from the National Security Council and the ministry of higher education.

On his Facebook page today, Liew said: “I apologise to UPSI’s administration, especially the vice-chancellor, who personally contacted me so I could issue a public apology. I apologise to all the students as well. My intention was to help the students based on the complaints I received.

“I used to go hungry for days and I rarely went back to my kampung because I had no money.

“I apologise… I was just trying to help.”

FMT is seeking confirmation from the vice-chancellor.

The university’s student representative council expressed its thanks to Liew for his effort but said the Covid-19 pandemic meant the preacher had to follow procedures before arranging transport.

The council said it did not want any negative incidents to happen, especially in matters related to Covid-19 and the safety of students throughout the journey to their respective destinations.



