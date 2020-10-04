Make mental well-being a priority, urges Befrienders

PETALING JAYA: “I cannot handle life.” “I want out.” “I want to stop the pain.”

These are probably the morbid thoughts that haunt people with mental health issues and that eventually lead many to suicide, according to Befrienders Kuala Lumpur chairman Justin Victor, who called for those who are experiencing them to reach out for help.

“Mental health issues and suicides being the fifth leading cause of death globally, have now become a major global concern,” said Victor, pointing at Malaysia’s own conservative estimates of 1,780 people dying by suicide annually. That works out to five deaths per day.

“For every one person who commits suicide, 25 have attempted suicide and 125 had suicidal thoughts,” said Victor during a talk organised by the Klang Valley Rotary Club here recently, in a prelude to its upcoming webinar on “Mental Health”.

The National Health Morbidity Survey in 2017 also painted a gloomy outlook on the mental health of Malaysians aged 13 to 17, where one in five were depressed, two in five anxious and one in 10 feeling stressed.

A person attending the talk also highlighted his concern over the current Covid-19 pandemic, the movement control order (MCO), and the subsequent economic fallout that is causing mental distress to many in society. All these, he said, could subsequently contribute to mental health issues and lead to suicides.

Victor admitted that while the effects of the current scenario on mental health cannot be ruled out, one should not forget they have to learn to manage stress and that help is available. More than anything else, Malaysians should make mental well-being a priority.

The mental health issue will be dealt in depth at Klang Valley Rotary Club’s webinar at 4pm on Oct 10, themed “Stop the Stigma: Let’s Talk”, with the support of Befrienders Kuala Lumpur that offers emotional support and engages in public education for the prevention of suicides.

Apart from insights provided by Associate Professor Dr Amer Siddiq of University Malaya Specialist Centre and Befrienders vice-president Victor Tan on mental health, Eka Shereen will share her personal journey out of depression.

To join the webinar, please register at https://bit.ly/3fZX94Y.



