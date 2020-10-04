Man wearing pink wristband nabbed at Rawang restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR: A man spotted wearing a pink wristband was arrested at a restaurant at Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, last night. He was believed to have breached the Covid-19 mandatory quarantine.

Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe said the 52-year-old man was detained in front of the restaurant at 7.30pm after a public tip-off.

“On checking, it was found that the man had been ordered to undergo home quarantine from yesterday until Oct 16 after a Covid-19 screening at klia2 and while awaiting for the test results,” he said when contacted today.

He said the man would be remanded tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 269 of the Penal Code for the offence of committing a negligent act likely to spread infection or any disease dangerous to life.

“We urge those who have been issued the quarantine order by the health ministry to comply with the rules as this is to ensure that they, their families and others are safe,” he said, adding that their negligence could raise anxiety among the surrounding community.

Earlier, photographs of a police team conducting checks on a man in front of a restaurant in Bandar Tasik Puteri went viral on social media.

