Solve water woes, don’t just react, Selangor MB told

PETALING JAYA: Selangor opposition leader Rizam Ismail, accusing the state government of lacking a systematic plan to solve its water woes, has urged the menteri besar to offer solutions, not just reactions.

His remarks come after the state water agency Air Selangor announced that another river pollution incident had brought about water cuts in four districts, with no time frame for when water supplies would be restored.

More than 300,000 consumers are expected to experience water supply disruptions, for the second time in a month.

Describing the issue as “critical”, Rizam said Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, who is also the chairman of the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), has to think of a solution to the problem.

“Until now, there is still no plan or ‘blueprint’ to solve Selangor’s water problems. Only reaction,” said Rizam in a statement today.

“If he (Amirudin) can’t think of a solution, I recommend that the honourable menteri besar resign and give (his post) to people who have ideas and solutions, and not just people who can only act in a ‘reactionary’ manner when solving problems.

“Don’t let it be that the people have to kneel before you to solve their problems. The people of Selangor are your responsibility!,” said Rizam, who is Selangor Umno Youth chief.

Air Selangor said earlier today that the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants had to completely stop operations following pollution detected in Sungai Semenyih, the source of raw water for these plants.

However, Amirudin said later this evening that the source was detected 30km away from the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant in Sungai Batang Benar, Negeri Sembilan. “I have contacted the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar to solve this issue together,” he said.



