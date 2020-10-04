Special passes needed to enter Sabah from other states

KOTA KINABALU: Travellers to Sabah from other states must apply for a special pass from the Sabah state government to enter the state while an inter-district travel ban is in place.

The Chief Minister’s Department said applications could be made at https://hednp.sabah.gov.my

“However, exemptions are given to citizens who are from Sabah, holders of passes issued by the Sabah Immigrations Department who are in the peninsula, Sarawak, Labuan and couples conducting essential services,” said the statement.

On Thursday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would implement inter-district travel control in Sabah from Oct 3-16.

