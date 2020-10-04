UniSZA closes for three days after staff contracts Covid

PETALING JAYA: Three campuses of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu have been closed for three days after a staff member contracted Covid-19 while returning from Kuala Lumpur by air on a flight which had on board an infected passenger who had returned from Sabah.

UniSZA vice-chancellor Prof Hassan Basri Awang Mat Dahan said sanitisation work would be carried out at the Gong Badak, Medical and Besut campuses for three days from Monday.

Academic programmes would be carried out online and all UniSZA personnel were told to work from home between Oct 5-7 for comprehensive disinfection activities to be carried out.

Hassan said 14 UniSZA personnel, who had close contact with the patient, had since been placed in quarantine by the health ministry while other personnel who had had contact with the quarantined staff were told to undergo self-quarantine for two weeks from Oct 2.

He said there were 584 students on campus at present.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



