35,000 job vacancies in public sector, says PSC chairman

PUTRAJAYA: There are an estimated 35,000 job vacancies in the government sector, Public Services Commission (PSC) chairman Zainal Rahim Seman said today.

Of the number, 15,000 are permanent positions, and between 15,000 and 20,000 are contract posts.

Speaking to reporters after launching a new PSC job application system, Zainal said the number is based on the annual quota.

“The number for contract posts may change because it depends on vacancies offered by the government departments and ministries based on how many applicants they need for the year,” he said.

He said based on data compiled by the department, there are at least 1.25 million applicants every year.

Zainal said that under the new job application system, named SPA9, it would be easier and faster for applicants to be offered employment.

He said SPA9 has a job-matching system which would offer the most suitable posts for applicants based on the requirements and educational background.

This will ensure applicants will have a better chance of securing jobs.

“Applicants can stop worrying about making mistakes when filling the application,” he said.

The system, said to be more efficient than the previous SPA8i system, can also identify applicants who are OKU cardholders, and those in the B40 group.



