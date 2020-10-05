Celcom must do more than give free data, says watchdog forum

KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom’s network disruption yesterday has affected consumers’ daily affairs as many people are reliant on telecommunication services as a way of life in the new normal, the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia said today.

Its deputy chairman, Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff, said in a statement today that consumers must be provided an assurance that such an incident will not occur again, rather than just be given free data after all the inconvenience caused.

“We saw various issues reported by consumers on social media, such as not being able to complete online payments and being unable to contact family members. It also affected riders of e-hailing services as well as the income of the e-hailing drivers.

“CFM sees this as not just an issue of offering free data for the inconvenience caused, but rather reassuring the consumers that such a disruption will not recur. Consumers should be notified immediately if they face a service disruption,” he said.

The statement also stated that according to Celcom’s media statement, the technical issue was resolved and service had been gradually restored. As a token of appreciation, Celcom would not deduct data usage from the allocated quota of all its affected users from 6pm until midnight yesterday.

It said subscribers from other service providers that used Celcom’s network, such as XOX, Yoodo, redONE, ALTEL as well as Unifi mobile for areas without TM 4G coverage, were also affected and could receive a similar offering.

usrizal said CFM always encouraged consumers to lodge complaints to their respective telcos by providing detailed information on the problem faced, and if the issue is still not resolved, consumers can then lodge a report to CFM via the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) integrated complaint portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/.



