IGP in self-quarantine though tested negative

PETALING JAYA: The nation’s top cop, Abdul Hamid Bador is undergoing a 14-day self quarantine after a minister who attended a special meeting on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Hamid, who is inspector-general of police, was at the meeting to discuss the pandemic. However, he said he was “never physically close to the minister”.

“So KKM categorised me as a ‘distant contact’,” he said referring to the health ministry. Hamid also said he took a swab test earlier today, but tested “negative”.

This evening, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri revealed he contracted the virus.

Zulkifli, who is in charge of religious affairs, is being treated in hospital.

The health ministry has since advised those who attended the meeting over the weekend to undergo self quarantine until Oct 16.

The health ministry has since identified those who came into close contact with Zulkifli and issued a home surveillance order requiring them to self-quarantine for 14 days and wear a wristband.

Others who have to undergo self quarantine include Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

