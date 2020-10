PETALING JAYA: Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan in Sabah will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from midnight on Wednesday.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is in view of the Covid-19 situation there.

He said the proposal was made by the Sabah government.

MORE TO COME

