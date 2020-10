PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will undergo home quarantine for 14-days.

This comes after he chaired a meeting attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who tested postive for Covid-19.

Muhyiddin said he has undergone Covid-19 tests once every two weeks since April and all tests to date have been negative.

