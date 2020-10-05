Negeri Sembilan govt awaits Nilai river pollution report

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is waiting for a detailed report from the state Department of Environment (DOE) on river pollution in Batang Benar, Nilai.

Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S Veerapan said he is also waiting for a detailed report from the state water regulatory body.

“Based on the investigation conducted last night, state DOE director Azuri Azizah Saedon said the cause of the pollution is still unknown and based on assumptions.

“The pollution is likely from duck farms in Kuala Sungai Pajam, which borders Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, leachate from the Pajam landfill (or) from the Nilai 2 industrial area, possibly from a chicken egg processing plant,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Air Selangor said in a statement that 309,687 account holders in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang had experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions after operations of two water treatment plants were suspended because of pollution.

The two plants were the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi plants.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari was quoted as saying the source of the pollution was detected in Sungai Batang Benar, 30km from the Sungai Semenyih plant.

In another development, Veerapan said the committee has also been notified of an oil spill near SMK Gelam in Port Dickson yesterday.

“Monitoring efforts have been implemented by various parties, including the Fire and Rescue Department and DOE, by blocking the drain to prevent the water from flowing into the sea.

“I am waiting for a report on this incident and further developments will be announced from time to time,” he said.



