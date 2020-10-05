Permanent positions for 150 medical officers in Sarawak

KUCHING: Health Minister Dr Adham Baba today announced that 150 contract medical officers (MOs) of the UD41 grade will be offered with permanent positions in Sarawak.

He said in a statement that the placement of these MOs who had completed their housemanship, would only be in offices and healthcare facilities in Sarawak.

“This is to address the urgent need of doctors in the state,” he said.

“Out of the total 150 MOs, 66 or 44% are Sarawakians while the remaining 84 officers are from the peninsula, who are also committed to serve the people in Sarawak.”

“The medical officers from the 2017 cohort will have to report duty at the Sarawak Health Department next Monday.”

The appointments have been approved by the Public Services Commission on Sept 21 and would be backdated to the date they reported duty as a contract doctor.

It was previously reported that 11 MOs and dental officers in Sarawak did not get their contracts renewed in February, despite the Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen having assured that all contracts of the MOs in Sarawak would be renewed.

SUPP education bureau chairman Ding Kuong Hiing claimed that many doctors and dentists from the peninsula were reluctant to serve in Sarawak.

“It is an undisputed fact that MOs from the peninsula, after completing their specialist training in Sarawak, will choose to go back,” he said in a media report in February.



