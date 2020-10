PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry reported 432 new Covid-19 cases today, almost all of which were local transmissions.

It is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in a day to date.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the total number of Covid-19 infections to 12,813.

He also said 57 people were discharged, bringing the number of recoveries in the country to 10,340.

