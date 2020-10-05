Release minor offenders to reduce overcrowding in jails, says Bar

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar today urged the government to release those held for less serious crimes on bail rather than keep them in lock-ups in view of the sharp rise of new Covid-19 cases, especially in Sabah and Kedah prisons.

Its president, Salim Bashir, said high-risk detainees such as the older folk, the disabled and those with pre-existing health problems and a compromised immune system should be put on the priority list to be released.

He said the courts should also exercise their discretion when offering bail to those being tried, ensuring they are granted affordable bail terms to avoid being remanded in jail.

“The courts should consider alternative sentencing protocols other than imprisonment for the appropriate offences.

“The punishment should fit the crime. Keeping people detained in this climate opens the possibility of accelerated spread of the virus,” Salim said in a statement.

He said the prisons and other enforcement agencies must ensure they had enough face masks and other items needed to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs before detainees are brought to court.

“Lawyers and members of the public are reminded that they too must adhere to these procedures as well, in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”



