UiTM orders Covid-19 screening for those at Zulkifli’s function

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has directed all those who were in close contact with de facto religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri at a function yesterday to undergo Covid-19 screening immediately.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Mohd Azraai Kassim, said the precautionary measure was aimed at avoiding any possibility and in ensuring that all involved are protected.

Azraai said all those present at the event, including himself, had undergone screening and are observing the 14-day quarantine from today.

He urged everyone in the university to stay calm and be resilient.

He said the premises and surrounding areas where the event was held had been sanitised and he urged all individuals involved to contact the university’s Covid-19 operating room to undergo screening.

Zulkifli was at UiTM’s Shah Alam campus yesterday to present aid under the Musa’adah Khas Siswa mission. Earlier today, he had confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in hospital undergoing treatment.

He also urged all those who had attended events between Sept 24 to Oct 4, at which he was present, to immediately undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest health clinic.

