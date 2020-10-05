UUM closed for 4 days to curb spread of Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has closed its campus at Sintok, Kedah, for four days to stop transmission of Covid-19 cases.

A staff member who works at the campus told FMT that several students may have been tested positive but “we are not told about the actual number of infected cases”.

“We hope the university will inform us,” he said.

In an internal memo dated Oct 4 sighted by FMT, the university advised all staff to work from home from today to Thursday.

“This is to curb the transmission of Covid-19 on the campus and the surrounding areas,” the circular said, adding that all lectures will be held online.

It said staff offering essential services, such as at the cafe, bank, supermarket and other business premises in the campus, will be allowed in while others will be barred entry.

“Students are not allowed in unless they have the permission of the vice-chancellor,” it said.

UUM said students already on campus will not be allowed to leave the university.

“For those with families, only the head of the family will be allowed to buy essentials that are not available on the campus,” it said.

The memo said students at Yayasan Al-Bukhary will be monitored round the clock and no one will be allowed to exit the building.

It also advised all staff and students with Covid-19 symptoms to carry out medical swabs.

