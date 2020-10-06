Azmin, Hamzah not Covid-19 positive, say aides

PETALING JAYA: Aides to International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin have denied that the two ministers tested positive for Covid-19.

Following rumours on social media that the two ministers were infected with the virus, a press secretary to Azmin told FMT that it was “fake news.”

Meanwhile, Hamzah’s press secretary also confirmed that such reports were not true.

“There are no such reports. The minister has done two swab tests, the results were negative and he is still under home quarantine,” he said.

The hashtag “klustermenteri” had previously trended on Twitter after a Cabinet member announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19, with more than 11,000 tweets bearing the hashtag.

The Twitter reaction came in the wake of religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri revealing that he had contracted the virus, just moments after health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said an individual who attended the special Covid-19 meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last Saturday had tested positive.

Earlier today, Nor Hayati Bachok, the Amanah assemblyman for Maharani, Johor, was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 after her second screening.

Yesterday, DAP’s Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei confirmed she had been infected with the virus and went into home quarantine after returning from Sabah on Sept 27.

Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor of PKR, along with his wife and two children also tested positive for Covid-19, nine days after returning from a trip to Sabah.



