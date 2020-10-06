Terengganu state secretariat building forced to close due to Covid-19

KUALA TERENGGANU: The state secretariat building, Wisma Darul Iman here will be closed for three days, starting today, after some of the staff had close contact with Covid-19 patients.

State secretary Mohd Zahari Md Azahar said all state government employees would be allowed to work from home during this temporary closure to enable the disinfection process to be carried out throughout the building.

“Therefore, people who have any important business with government departments at Wisma Darul Iman are advised to contact the relevant staff for more information because we want the disinfection process to be carried out smoothly,” he told Bernama today.

Zahari said all staff must comply with the SOPs set by the National Security Council (NSC) and the health ministry.

“They must stay at home during these three days and are required to return to work (at Wisma Darul Iman) as usual starting Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, state welfare, women, family development and national unity committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said the Permata childcare centre operating at the building would also be closed for three days.

“The childcare centre has about 60 children whose parents are staff at Wisma Darul Iman,” he said.

