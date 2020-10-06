Tung Shin Hospital reports 5 Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Tung Shin Hospital in Kuala Lumpur has reported that five patients tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Its management said four locals tested positive for the virus after undergoing screening prior to surgery, while a foreigner tested positive during a pre-travelling screening.

“The district health office was immediately notified and the individuals have been transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment,” Tung Shin Hospital said in a statement today.

The management added that contact tracing was conducted and that all medical staff who attended to the patients had complied with the SOPs of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitising and social distancing.

“Risk stratification was also conducted on all medical staff who came into contact with the five positive cases. The majority of the staff are in the low-risk group,” it said.

Meanwhile, those from medium- and high-risk groups have been tested with the Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test and placed under home quarantine for 14 days.

“Tung Shin Hospital has also closed all affected areas such as the accident and emergency (A&E) department, specialist clinics, imaging department and the Covid-19 screening isolation ward for terminal cleaning.

“Operations will resume tomorrow as usual and the hospital will continue to take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard our patients, visitors, doctors and staff.”



