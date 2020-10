PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected two new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor and Penang, known as the Bah Puchong and Reman Prison clusters respectively.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Bah Puchong cluster involved the Petaling district in Selangor, and the Larut, Matang and Selama district as well as the Kinta district in Perak.

