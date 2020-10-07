2 senior cops detained by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today confirmed that two senior officers from the Bukit Aman CID were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

He said federal police had not received a full report on the detention.

“Until now, we are still waiting to know whether the two officers were detained over a money laundering case or some other case.

“I cannot comment further as the investigation by the MACC is ongoing,” he told reporters here today.

On another development, Acryl Sani said police were conducting an internal investigation on claims made by some quarters on social media about the involvement of police officers in a money laundering syndicate linked to businesses run by certain local artistes.

“We are waiting for a report from our Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance before taking further action,” he said.

Bernama reported earlier that the MACC had called a couple, both artistes, for their statements to facilitate investigations into a money laundering case.

On investigations into shooting cases in Kuala Langat, Banting and in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, recently, Acryl Sani said investigations were proceeding and police were monitoring the smuggling of firearms into Malaysia.



