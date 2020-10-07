Postpone cases, Penang Prison asks courts over Covid-19 concerns

GEORGE TOWN: The Prisons Department in Penang has asked for all court cases in the state involving detainees to be postponed until further notice, following a Covid-19 scare at its main prison along Gaol Road, which claimed the life of an 85-year-old inmate earlier this week.

This was relayed by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow after chairing a special state security meeting involving prisons, health and police officials at Komtar today to discuss the recent death at the prison.

In a statement, he said the situation at the prison was under control and was at the “beginning stages” and measures to contain the spread among inmates had been taken.

“Experiences from other states have been used as a guide in curtailing its spread.

“In the meantime, the Penang Prison’s director has written to the court authorities to delay remand and trial proceedings involving inmates now in prison until further notice.

“All inmates will be tested for Covid-19 and testing priority will be given to main contacts (of the first 85-year-old male victim). All prison staff will be screened,” he said.

On Monday, an 85-year-old inmate died on the way to the Penang Hospital. He was found unconscious at 7am and declared dead by emergency doctors at 7.50am.

Police sources said that he tested positive for Covid-19 at 2pm the same day. He was previously treated at the hospital for tuberculosis and HIV. The man was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code last November and was under remand.

In a statement, Prisons director-general Zulkifli Omar said six more remand prisoners at the Penang Prison had tested positive for Covid-19. This raised the number of cases to 1,126 cases as of yesterday.

He said the first case began in Tawau Prison in Sabah, when an inmate tested positive on Sept 2, followed by a new cluster at the Alor Setar Prison on Sept 29, he said in a statement.

The Alor Setar Prison was placed under a targeted enhanced movement control order for 14 days yesterday.



