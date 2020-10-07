Water supply restored to 87% of 274 affected areas

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 238 of the 274 areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption following the shutting down of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants have seen water supply restored as of 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said 36 more areas were still in the recovery process.

She said recovery was 73% in Petaling, 88% in Hulu Langat, 79% in Kuala Langat, and 99% in Sepang and Putrajaya.

‘’Air Selangor is taking measures to stabilise the distribution system to restore water to areas still affected.’’

Air Selangor said consumers should obtain the official information on the water supply disruption through the official communication channels of Air Selangor by referring to the Air Selangor app, Air Selangor social media on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the website at www.airselangor.com.

A total 309,687 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya have experienced unscheduled water supply disruption since Sunday after the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi LRA were shut down due to pollution of raw water.



