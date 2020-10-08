Covid-19 cases detected at 1Utama, Setia City Mall

PETALING JAYA: Two shopping malls in Selangor – 1Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya and Setia City Mall, Shah Alam – today reported one Covid-19 case each.

The case in 1Utama involved a staff from the Estee Lauder counter located inside the Parkson department store, while at the Setia City Mall, the person with Covid-19 was a Fitness First member.

In a statement released on social media today, Parkson said the individual, who worked at the cosmetics and fragrance department in Parkson Elite 1 Utama, had tested positive yesterday.

It said that all its staff would be undergoing testing and self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Our store will remain temporarily closed today to mitigate the risk of infection and will reopen tomorrow with a fresh new team,” Parkson said.

1Utama management reassured shoppers in a Facebook post that the affected staff had accessed Parkson through a dedicated staff entrance which was not open to the public.

It added that the entire shopping mall had been disinfected and contact tracing was being carried out by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Setia City Mall said that a Fitness First member had declared himself positive for Covid-19.

“The Fitness First team on duty have undergone the Covid-19 test and will observe a 14-day self-quarantine,” it said in a statement.

Setia City Mall also said both Fitness First and the mall had undergone deep cleaning, alongside frequent disinfection procedures.

The management added that it would keep the public informed of any updates.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



