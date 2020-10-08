Decentralise to better manage pandemic, MMA urges govt

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called on the government to decentralise communication channels to ensure that each state takes ownership of the “exploding” Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, MMA president Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the move would allow states to act independently of each other to rapidly battle increasing Covid-19 cases.

“MMA suggests that state command centres coordinate all activities and ensure the needs of the state are met on all fronts,” he said.

“(MMA also suggests) all relevant data, including equipment, manpower, bed strength, testing capacity, is displayed on the state command centre dashboard for stakeholders to coordinate, particularly that on shortages and needs.”

The health ministry reported 375 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 14,368.

There were also five deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 146.

Subramaniam noted that the worsening spread of Covid-19 nationwide has been especially dire in Sabah and Kedah, and that the big rise in numbers in both states necessitated targeted enhanced movement control orders (TEMCO) to be implemented in red zones.

He also said due to the “lightning speed” at which Covid-19 tests, bed strength, quarantine centres, ventilators, personal protective equipment and manpower were being called upon, it was almost a certainty that demand would soon outstrip supply.

