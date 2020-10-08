Indira to walk for 12 days, 350km to deliver letter to King, PM

PETALING JAYA: M Indira Gandhi, the woman in the centre of a tug-of-war with her former husband over the custody of their daughter, will embark on a 12-day, 350km walk to Putrajaya to deliver a letter to the prime minister.

The Ipoh kindergarten teacher will be accompanied by members of the Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat).

Ingat chairman Arun Dorasamy told FMT they would also deliver a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the way to Putrajaya.

Earlier, the team said in a statement that details of the walk will be announced at a press conference here tomorrow.

“Ingat and Indira are taking our plea for justice to the rakyat and to the prime minister,” it said.

“12 days of walking, 350km. Justice walk from North to Putrajaya to deliver a letter demanding justice, God willing.”

Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa, was taken away by her former husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, before he converted to Islam in 2009. Prasana was just 11 months old at the time.

The courts had ordered Riduan to return Prasana Diksa to Indira but he has not been seen since. They are believed to be overseas.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said last month police were negotiating through an intermediary to bring Riduan and Prasana back to the country.



