PETALING JAYA: Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Paimuzi Yahya, 59, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital at 1pm today due to heart and lung complications.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the department said Paimuzi’s body will be brought back to his home in Kuang, Selangor, to be laid to rest.

MORE TO COME